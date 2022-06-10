Palestinian killed during Israeli West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian died on Thursday after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces during what the army described as a "counter-terrorism" operation in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian health ministry said 27-year-old Mahmud Fayez Abu Ayhour was killed in Halhul, north of the flashpoint city of Hebron. The Red Crescent had earlier reported several injuries following unrest in Halhul. The army told AFP that security forces "conducted counter-terrorism activities to confiscate terror funds in the town of Halhul".
