Erdogan says will run in 2023 presidential election

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he would run in next year’s presidential vote and brushed aside rumours of a snap poll in the economically-battered nation.
It was the first time that the strongman, who has been in power since 2003, officially announced his widely-expected candidacy. "Let me say it here. Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance", Erdogan told a party rally in the western city of Izmir, referring to an alliance between his ruling conservative AKP party and the right-wing MHP party.
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump called the 2021 Capitol assault "the greatest movement in the history of...
ABUJA: Gunmen killed 32 people and razed dozens of houses in the latest attacks in Nigeria’s volatile northwestern...
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr made a high-stakes protest on Thursday by calling on the 73 lawmakers...
ABU DHABI: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the leader of the United Arab Emirates on...
VIENNA: The UN atomic energy watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was removing 27 surveillance cameras at its nuclear...
LOS ANGELES: All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead...
Comments