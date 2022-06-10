Erdogan says will run in 2023 presidential election

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said he would run in next year’s presidential vote and brushed aside rumours of a snap poll in the economically-battered nation.

It was the first time that the strongman, who has been in power since 2003, officially announced his widely-expected candidacy. "Let me say it here. Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance", Erdogan told a party rally in the western city of Izmir, referring to an alliance between his ruling conservative AKP party and the right-wing MHP party.