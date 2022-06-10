North Korea’s missile tests cost up to $650 million

SEOUL; North Korea has spent up to $650 million on missile tests this year -- enough money to pay for a Covid-19 vaccination for the impoverished country’s entire population, a government-affiliated think tank in Seoul said on Thursday.

Pyongyang has conducted a record-breaking 18 weapons tests this year, and continued to launch missiles even after confirming its first Covid infections in May, with more than four million cases of what authorities term "fever" now reported.

Kim Jong Un’s regime spent an estimated $400 million to $650 million on developing and testing the 33 missiles it fired this year, according to a report by the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses. The money would "have made it possible to make up for this year’s food shortage, or provide a single dose of Covid-19 vaccination for all North Koreans", said the report.

North Korea struggles with chronic food shortages, which have been exacerbated by a years-long self-imposed coronavirus blockade, coupled with biting international sanctions over its weapons programmes.

Despite state media reports claiming Covid is under control, the World Health Organisation warned last week they "assume that situation is getting worse not better". Experts have said the outbreak could trigger a major health crisis in the country, which has one of the world’s worst healthcare systems.

North Korea reported its first Omicron cases on May 12 and the virus has since torn through its unvaccinated population of 25 million, with state media confirming on Thursday more than 4.3 million cases of "fever" in total. "As required by the maximum emergency anti-epidemic system, we demand all staff strictly abide by anti-pandemic rules and regulations," sanitation official Kim Hye Kyong said.