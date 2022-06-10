Ukraine says fate of Donbas rests in battleground city

LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fate of the whole Donbas region hinges on the "very fierce" battle with Russian troops for the flashpoint eastern city of Severodonetsk.

Moscow’s forces are concentrating their firepower on the strategically important industrial hub as part of efforts to capture a swathe of eastern Ukraine. As shelling and air strikes killed another 11 people around the country, Ukraine said on Thursday that the western long-range artillery it has been begging for would end the fight for Severodonetsk in days.

In his evening address to the nation on Wednesday, Zelensky said the battle for the city was "very fierce... very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war. "In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there."

Following days of raging street battles, Ukrainian officials conceded that Russian troops control a large part of Severodonetsk and that their own forces might have to pull back due to constant shelling.

The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, were the last areas still under Ukrainian control in Lugansk. Lysychansk is still in Ukrainian hands but under fierce Russian bombardment.

After being repelled from Kyiv following their February 24 invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops have refocused their offensive on the Donbas region, comprising Lugansk and Donetsk.

Part of the Donbas had already been held by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added his voice to increasingly dire warnings about the war’s impact.

"For people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake," he said. Severodonetsk appeared close to being captured just days ago but outgunned Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks and managed to hold out.

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Western artillery would help secure a Ukrainian victory, echoing Kyiv’s repeated calls for more military aid. "As soon as we have long-range artillery to be able to conduct duels with Russian artillery, our special forces can clean up the city in two to three days," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine wants new Himars artillery from the United States on the battlefield now, but the Pentagon is stressing the need for comprehensive training to make sure the long-range precision rocket systems are used effectively against Russian forces.

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said on Wednesday that while four of the Himars systems were being prepared for Ukraine, training was focused on building one platoon at a time to operate them, a process that could slow their delivery.