Secretary visits e-Rozgaar Centres

LAHORE:Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz Thursday visited E-Rozgaar Centres at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

The secretary visited different sections of E-Rozgaar Centres and reviewed existing facilities there. He also enquired from male and female students about the facilities of E-Rozgaar Centres. Talking to reporters, Faiz said this was a computer era and it was the right time for our youth to become aware of modern technology.