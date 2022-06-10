MPA’s cousins booked for power theft

LAHORE:Sadr Muridke police Thursday booked three cousins of a PTI MPA and their accomplices in a power theft case.
MPA Khurram Ijaz Chatha’ s cousins Ahmed Chatha, Nasr Chatha and Hamza Chatha and their accomplices attacked and injured an electricity team when the SDO Ravi Ryan and his staff visited a Muridke locality where the accused were allegedly stealing electricity and supplying power to the whole area.
