PIMA welcomes approval of PMDC Bill

LAHORE:The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Thursday welcomed the National Assembly’s approval of the ‘Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’ Bill 2022.

The improvement of PMDC and abolition of NLE was a long-standing demand of the healthcare professionals. It is also important to address the concerns of doctors especially regarding corruption in the PMDC in the past. The PMDC’s performance should be reviewed periodically and feedback from organisations of doctors should be taken.Central President of PIMA Dr Khubaib Shahid said that PMDC should play an active role in monitoring and improving medical institutions with factual representation of doctors.

The government should include doctors as stakeholders in any healthcare legislation and decisions. There should be consensual laws and policies formulated for the medical community and public health.