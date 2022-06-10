Petrol at discount rate demanded

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad has suggested that students and teachers be given fuel at concessional rates to facilitate learning and education.

According to a press release, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the recent hike in fuel prices would adversely affect the masses and result in unprecedented pressure on almost all economic sectors, especially the higher education. “The increase in energy prices is adding to inflation, unemployment, and mental stress among the population,” he said and added the students in pursuit of knowledge all across Pakistan could not afford the rising fuel prices.

“In the aftermath of recent hike in fuel price, two million university students should be given Rs1,000 monthly fuel allowance for the whole year as this will definitely boost student retention in higher education,” he added.