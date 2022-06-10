Journalist Panel wins PA Press Gallery polls

LAHORE:Journalist Panel on Thursday swept the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery polls winning both the seats of President and Secretary.
According to a press release, the Press Gallery polls were held at PA cafeteria where senior journalist Hamid Riaz Dogar presided over the session. Ikhlaq Bajwa, the candidate of Journalist Group, won the slot of President with 36 votes whereas Shahid Chaudhry, the runner up, got 27. Hassan Ahmed of Journalist Group, who got 33 votes, won the seat of Secretary while Farzand Ali finished runner up with 30 votes. 63 votes were cast out of total 65 votes. Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman and Chairman Journalist Group Arshad Ansari have congratulated the newly-elected body of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery.
