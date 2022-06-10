MPAs granted bail

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday granted bail to the parliamentarians allegedly involved in the Punjab Assembly scuffle case.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Yaseen Mohal has granted bail to the accused MPAs, including Muhammad Rizwan, Ali Raza, Amar Yasir, Shehbaz Ahmad, Mahindar Singh and others. The MPAs belong to the PTI and PMLQ. The parliamentarians are facing charges of attacking former acting PA speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari and damaging equipment and creating chaos.
