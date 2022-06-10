Wasa to launch operation against defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to launch an indiscriminate operation against its defaulters.

Managing Director Wasa Ghufran Ahmed took the decision in a recovery review meeting here on Thursday. He said no relaxation would be given to the defaulters. Director Revenue, Deputy Directors Revenue, and Assistant Directors Revenue attended the meeting. Director Revenue Athar Mahmood briefed the MD Wasa regarding revenue situation on which MD Wasa directed him to expedite the recovery operations. MD Wasa issued special instructions to launch a crackdown on Wasa defaulters without any discrimination.

MD Wasa also directed to disconnect water supply of those defaulters who did not pay their outstanding dues within the stipulated time period. He also directed to constitute teams to conduct a survey in all towns to find illegal connections. Ghufran warned that no negligence would be tolerated in recovery operations and continuity of illegal connections. He said Wasa should adopt strict measures to prevent water loss.