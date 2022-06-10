Maid, minor girl raped

LAHORE:A 20-year-old maid and 10-year-old girl were raped in two different incidents in the provincial capital on Thursday.

The victim ‘S’ has been employed as a domestic worker at the house of one Hasham in Phase-III, Defence-B police limits for last three months. Afsar Shah, a driver employed at the house of Hasham’s neighbour, finding an opportunity to rape the victim. Police have arrested the suspect and also registered a case against him. The medico-legal examination of the victim was also being conducted, police said.

In the other incident, a neighbour raped a 10-year-old girl in Batapur. Reportedly, the suspect Raheel was a neighbour of the victim and it was a routine of the victim and the suspect’s family to visit each other’s house.

On the day of the incident when the victim went to his house, he after finding an opportunity raped her. When the victim family approached police, the suspect went into hiding after locking his house along with his family members. SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera said police after conducting a couple of raids arrested the suspects within six hours. A case was registered and police were investigating the matter further.