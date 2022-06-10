 
close
Friday June 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

CITY PULSE

June 10, 2022

Good Bye, Brunton 2

Starting the first of their farewell event series, the Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding a piano recital at 7pm today in the lobby of the institute. Usman Anees will play pieces by Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Comments