Fire stations to be set up in all industrial zones: Wahab

A meeting of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and all trade and industry associations of the city, held at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s head office on Thursday, decided that fire stations would be set up in all industrial zones so that in case of a fire or any emergency, fire brigade and rescue teams could reach the scene immediately.

Karachi administrator, Sindh government spokesman and chief minister’s adviser on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that with the establishment of fire stations, the response time would be extremely short and fire tenders would be able to reach the accident scene within five minutes.

He said the trade and industry associations should work with the government for the betterment and development of Karachi so that the situation could improve. He said that the establishment of fire stations in the industrial zones of Karachi were necessary.

“The KMC will provide trained staff with fire tenders and they will work exclusively in the industrial zone,” he said, adding that he was grateful to the trade and industry associations for their cooperation in repairing snorkels and fire tenders of the KMC, which were in a bad condition.

Barrister Wahab said factories and industries within the industrial zones are highly sensitive, and property worth billions of rupees is wasted due to a fire. “Thousands of workers lost their jobs due to factory closures after such incidents,” he said.

The administrator said the products produced in factories increased exports and the government got revenue in terms of taxes, which were used for the construction and development of the city.

He said the Sindh government valued traders and industrialists and wanted to solve their problems on a priority basis. Representatives of various associations presented different proposals for the development of industrial zones as well as solutions to problems.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, KCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Salman Alam of the Korangi Association and Trade Industry, Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Vice President Khurram Saeed Khan, Secretary General Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry Ibadullah Baig, General Secretary Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry Abdul Rehman Ismail, Siraj S. Mano of the Landhi Industrial Area and others.