Two killed by muggers for putting up resistance

A man returning from a farmhouse was shot dead and another man stabbed to death for resisting mugging bids in separate incidents in the city on Thursday. In the meantime, a policeman who was wounded over a week ago by muggers succumbed to his injuries.

A man was seriously wounded in a firing incident near Afghan Camp on the Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased man was later identified as 35-year-old Sunny, son of Ramzan. Police said he was returning home along with his friend from a farmhouse when their car was intercepted by robbers. According to the victim’s friend, one of the robbers opened fire on the car when Sunny sped up the vehicle upon seeing the robbers.

The suspects later managed to flee the scene. The deceased man was a resident of Lyari. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations. In the other incident, a man was stabbed to death at his house in the North Karachi area. Police said the incident took place at a house in Gulshan-e-Tauheed within the limits of the Sir Syed police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the man was identified as 40-year-old Naimat Gul, son of Moazzam Gul.

Quoting initial investigations, police said three to four unidentified suspects had barged into the house with the intention to rob it on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. They stabbed the man to death when he offered resistance. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a police constable, Abdullah Khan, son of Moosa Khan, who was wounded on June 1 for resisting a mugging bid in the Khairabad area within the remits of the Manghopir police station succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

The cop was posted at the Security Zone II. Police have so far failed to arrest the suspects involved in the incident. In another incident on Thursday, a 55-year-old man, Imran Moiz, was shot and injured by muggers in the Paposh Nagar area. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.