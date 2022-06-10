Court declares Nimra Kazmi at liberty to decide whom she wants to live with

A court on Thursday set Nimra Kazmi, a teenage girl who went missing from a Karachi neighbourhood in April and was later found to have married a man in Punjab, at liberty to decide whom she wanted to live with.

Nimra was produced before a District East judicial magistrate, Fahmida Sahowal, by a shelter home official to record her statement under the Section 162 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In her statement, the girl said she had married a man, Najeeb Shahrukh, of her own free will without being forced by anyone to do so. “I was not kidnapped by anybody and had gone to Taunsa Sharif on my own to meet Shahrukh. Next day, we tied the knot,” she added.

She declared that she wanted to go with her husband. To a query, she said that she was voluntarily appearing before the court to record her statement without any compulsion or influence.

The magistrate noted that the girl seemed “calm and composed” when she recorded her statement, adding that she was also given time for reflection. In view of her statement, the court set her at liberty to “go and join any person of her choice”, ruling that she could not be sent anywhere against her wishes as she was an independent person.

The court sent Nimra back to the shelter home and ordered that she was free to go anywhere after submitting a Rs500,000 PR bond. Nimra’s parents had moved an application in the court, seeking directives for the police to probe her disappearance. They also claimed that Nimra was underage for marriage.

On June 3, the Sindh High Court had directed the trial court to decide the issue of Nimra’s custody within one month. The investigation officer of the case produced a medical report of Nimra issued by a medico-legal officer of the Civil Hospital that stated that she was opined to be between 17 and 18 years — more towards 17 than 18 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC on Wednesday ordered that Dua Zehra, another girl who went missing from Karachi in April and later found to have married someone in Punjab, was at liberty to decide with whom she wanted to live.