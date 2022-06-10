Some reports suggest that the government is planning to impose a 30 per cent tax on freelancers in the 2022-23 budget. This step will be disastrous for Pakistan’s freelance industry that employs thousands of people. More taxes should be imposed on the super-rich and wealthy who have multiple properties in Pakistan and abroad.

Also, if taxing the industry is a necessity, freelancers’ incomes should be divided into different tax slabs, and a higher rate should be imposed on those who earn more than Rs500,000 per month. Anyone who earns below that should be exempted from heavy taxes.

Rimsha Sadiq

Karachi