Some reports suggest that the government is planning to impose a 30 per cent tax on freelancers in the 2022-23 budget. This step will be disastrous for Pakistan’s freelance industry that employs thousands of people. More taxes should be imposed on the super-rich and wealthy who have multiple properties in Pakistan and abroad.
Also, if taxing the industry is a necessity, freelancers’ incomes should be divided into different tax slabs, and a higher rate should be imposed on those who earn more than Rs500,000 per month. Anyone who earns below that should be exempted from heavy taxes.
Rimsha Sadiq
Karachi
Imran Khan is doing petty politics on the ongoing economic turmoil in the country. He is frequently convincing the...
Two months have passed since PM Shehbaz Sharif took charge, and the rate of inflation is still out of control. The...
One reason for electricity shortages in the country is bureaucratic red tape. All wind power projects are located in...
Pakistan has been witnessing severe economic crises ever since it came into being. The reason for this economic...
Imran Khan has said that he will give the call for the second phase of the long march in a few days, after the PTI...
On education, Martin Luther King Jr said these remarkable words: “Education without morals is like a ship without a...
Comments