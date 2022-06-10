Two months later

Two months have passed since PM Shehbaz Sharif took charge, and the rate of inflation is still out of control. The government is folding under the pressure of the IMF and finding it hard to manage the downward spiral of the economy. Recent price hikes have pushed people to the limit. To make things worse, loadshedding is at its peak during the excruciating heat.
The ministers for power and finance struggle to explain the logic behind the steep increases in prices of essential commodities. Our leaders have failed to understand that all of them are responsible for the sorry state of this country. Blame game will not take them anywhere. They must sit together and develop a broad strategy that remains unaffected by regime change. We will keep going in circles with no end to the misery of people unless we develop and implement a coherent plan.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
