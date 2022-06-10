Economic crisis

Pakistan has been witnessing severe economic crises ever since it came into being. The reason for this economic turmoil is political instability. Our leaders must realize that economic stability comes from political stability. In Pakistan, almost every prime minister could not complete his/her constitutional tenures because of external interference.
As a result, we have not yet become a nation. We should unite for the sake of our country’s national interests. Elected governments must complete their constitutional tenures, and the new government must continue the projects started by the last regime to give a boost to the economy.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Imran Khan is doing petty politics on the ongoing economic turmoil in the country. He is frequently convincing the...
Some reports suggest that the government is planning to impose a 30 per cent tax on freelancers in the 2022-23 budget....
Two months have passed since PM Shehbaz Sharif took charge, and the rate of inflation is still out of control. The...
One reason for electricity shortages in the country is bureaucratic red tape. All wind power projects are located in...
Imran Khan has said that he will give the call for the second phase of the long march in a few days, after the PTI...
On education, Martin Luther King Jr said these remarkable words: “Education without morals is like a ship without a...
Comments