Economic crisis

Pakistan has been witnessing severe economic crises ever since it came into being. The reason for this economic turmoil is political instability. Our leaders must realize that economic stability comes from political stability. In Pakistan, almost every prime minister could not complete his/her constitutional tenures because of external interference.

As a result, we have not yet become a nation. We should unite for the sake of our country’s national interests. Elected governments must complete their constitutional tenures, and the new government must continue the projects started by the last regime to give a boost to the economy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad