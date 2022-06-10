The march that wasn’t

Imran Khan has said that he will give the call for the second phase of the long march in a few days, after the PTI gets clearance from the Supreme Court. He has also asked his party supporters and workers to be prepared for the march against the coalition government and make it the biggest protest in the country’s history.

The march is based on the former PM’s claims that he was removed through a foreign conspiracy. He never talks about his performance to motivate people to support him. When he was in power, he used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to cover up the then economic crisis. It will be better if he sits with the coalition government to solve the ongoing issues. It is time to stand together to take the country out of the current crisis.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat