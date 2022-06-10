Intellectual theft

On education, Martin Luther King Jr said these remarkable words: “Education without morals is like a ship without a compass, merely wandering nowhere.” Undoubtedly, quality education plays a vital role in the growth of society. I am an MPhil student at a well-known university in Karachi and am appalled to see that at Pakistani universities, thesis writing means paraphrasing other people’s work.
The HEC must closely analyze this situation and take steps to supervise research courses being taught at public-sector universities. Pakistan’s education sector must produce competent MPhil and PhD scholars.
Asia Tabassum
Karachi
Imran Khan is doing petty politics on the ongoing economic turmoil in the country. He is frequently convincing the...
Some reports suggest that the government is planning to impose a 30 per cent tax on freelancers in the 2022-23 budget....
Two months have passed since PM Shehbaz Sharif took charge, and the rate of inflation is still out of control. The...
One reason for electricity shortages in the country is bureaucratic red tape. All wind power projects are located in...
Pakistan has been witnessing severe economic crises ever since it came into being. The reason for this economic...
Imran Khan has said that he will give the call for the second phase of the long march in a few days, after the PTI...
Comments