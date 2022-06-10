Intellectual theft

On education, Martin Luther King Jr said these remarkable words: “Education without morals is like a ship without a compass, merely wandering nowhere.” Undoubtedly, quality education plays a vital role in the growth of society. I am an MPhil student at a well-known university in Karachi and am appalled to see that at Pakistani universities, thesis writing means paraphrasing other people’s work.

The HEC must closely analyze this situation and take steps to supervise research courses being taught at public-sector universities. Pakistan’s education sector must produce competent MPhil and PhD scholars.

Asia Tabassum

Karachi