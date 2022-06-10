Challenges ahead

The current political scenario in the country is quite disastrous. The hype created by our media channels regarding the growing confrontational politics and economic mess has given rise to uncertainty and frustration among the people. The PTI has also refused to sit with the incumbent government for dialogue as it wants the latter to announce a date for elections. In the current circumstances, the country is likely to head towards anarchy or chaos as no one is ready to play a reconciliatory role to appease political sentiments. On the one hand, the country is on the brink of economic collapse. On the other, political brinkmanship has destabilized the democratic process.

Given the political polarization and uncertain economic situation, the country needs unity to tackle the looming challenges and make it strong and self-reliant in almost every field. Any attempts to weaken it both politically and economically may be detrimental to its existence in the days to come.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat