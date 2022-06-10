 
Friday June 10, 2022
Newspost

Watch your language

June 10, 2022

The exchange of harsh words and use of abusive language have become an integral part of Pakistan’s politics. Young people also copy their leaders and make vile comments against people they do not agree with.

Such political fights have a negative effect on not only our society but also the country’s economic growth. All lawmakers should be on the same page for the prosperity and growth of the country.

Abdur Raheem Khosa

Jafferabad

