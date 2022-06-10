Out of cash

The rate of inflation is steadily rising in the country. There are speculations that petrol and gas prices will rise again. The government is set to unveil the budget today (June 10).
It must concentrate on providing some relief to the people, especially those who are doing white-collar jobs. All hopes now rest on the coalition government that must work for the betterment of the poor and middle class.
Arbaz Raza Bhutta
Layyah
