Forex reserves fall to lowest since October 2019

KARACHI: Country’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by 3.8 percent or $595 million to $15.2 billion in the week ended on June 3, hitting their lowest level since October 2019 on surging current account deficit, higher external debt repayments, and declining inflows, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $497 million (5.1 percent) to $9.226 billion on external debt repayment, SBP said. SBP’s reserves are also the lowest since November 2019.

The central bank’s reserves are enough to cover 1.35 months of imports. The reserves of the commercial banks also fell 1.6 percent to $6.0 billion. Pakistan’s widening current account deficit continues to be a concern for sustainability of economic growth.

This time, the current account deficit will inevitably widen amid a surge in the international commodities prices along with strong domestic demand, according to a report from Arif Habib Limited.

Pakistan posted a $13.8 billion current account deficit for first ten months of the fiscal year 2022, against $543 million in the same period last year.

This deficit is expected to reach $16.4 billion (4.3 percent of GDP) by end of the current fiscal year, while coming down to $11.1 billion in the next year (3.2 percent of GDP). The result for FY22 will marginally be above the projected range given by the SBP i.e. 4 percent of GDP, the report said.

Running twin deficits, lacking potential capital inflows and other structural challenges have been pressuring the rupee amid a dwindling foreign exchange reserve position. Nevertheless, recent significant depreciation might reflect concerns on the macro fundamentals and exert greater pressure on Pakistan’s external instability.

However, with deferment of repayment by the G-20 countries, disbursement of IMF’s tranche post successful seventh review, potential inflows against bilateral/multilateral arrangements and rollover of existing Chinese external debts as well as help from other friendly countries (Saudi and UAE), some pressure on the foreign reserves likely to be relieved, it noted.