Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened further against the dollar in interbank market on Thursday, helped by reports of a central bank’s warning to some banks over exchange rate, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 200.77 per dollar, 0.37 stronger from Wednesday's close of 201.52. In open market, the rupee traded at 202.50 versus the greenback, unchanged from the previous session. The domestic currency remained volatile on back of strong demand for dollars for oil payments. However, it managed to post moderate gains towards end of the session after a suspected verbal intervention by the central bank in a bid to smooth volatility in the market.

“We saw dollar buying from importers seeking to make their payments. A fresh spike in international oil prices also added pressure to the local unit,” said a currency dealer. “Despite outflows for import and foreign debt payments, the latest recovery in the rupee seems to reflect the central bank’s warning to some banks over the exchange rate,” the dealer added, referring to reports claiming that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held a meeting with 8-10 banks on request of ministry of Finance. The SBP asked the banks to bring borrowing and exchange rate down, according to media reports.

“As far as outlook for the rupee is concerned, investors are waiting for directions from tomorrow’s budget as possible tough fiscal measures could pave the way for revival of the IMF bailout package,” said another dealer.