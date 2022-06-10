Govt borrowing soars to Rs1.587tr

By Khalid Mustafa

ISLAMABAD: The government sector borrowing more than doubled to Rs1,587 billion for budgetary support during the period July 1-April 29, FY2022, as compared to Rs642.6 billion in the same period last year.

The said borrowing also includes the net loans of worth Rs90.6 billion during the period under review.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, the domestic borrowing for budgetary support remained higher than last year due to pressure on the external front for high payments.

For budgetary support, the government borrowed Rs133.5 billion from SBP as compared to retirement of Rs1,164 billion in the same period last year. On the other hand, the government borrowed Rs1,453 billion from scheduled banks as compared to Rs1,807 billion last fiscal.

As a result, net government sector borrowing amounted to Rs1,795.6 billion against Rs619.7 billion during the same period last year. During the first nine months of FY2022, the government financed around 62 percent of the fiscal deficit from domestic sources. Within domestic sources, bank and non-bank financing share remained at 66 and 34 percent, respectively.

With regard to commodity financing, the Economic Survey further says, the commodity operation means advances provided either to the government, public sector corporations, or private sector for the procurement of commodities such as cotton, rice, wheat, sugar, fertiliser, etc. Both federal and provincial governments borrow from scheduled banks to finance their purchases of commodities.

The proceeds from the sale of such commodities are subsequently used to retire commodity borrowing. During FY2021, commodity finance observed net borrowing of Rs90.6 billion (posted growth of 11.1 percent) against borrowing of Rs 57 billion (growth of 7.5 percent) in FY2020. The outstanding stock of commodity finance amounted to Rs904.0 billion in FY2021 as compared Rs813.4 billion in FY2020.

The amount borrowed for commodity finance during FY2021 mainly reflected the borrowing of Rs90.9 billion by wheat procurement agencies from the banking system as compared to Rs43.1 billion in FY2020. Loans for commodity finance led to a net borrowing of Rs210.9 billion during July 1-April 29, FY2022 as compared to net retirement of Rs28.8 billion during the same period last year. The outstanding stock of commodity finance reached Rs1,115 billion as on April 29, FY2022, against Rs785 billion during the same period last year. During July-March, FY2022, loans for wheat financing observed a net retirement of Rs45.6 billion against the retirement of Rs110.8 billion during the same period last year.

Loans for sugar financing witnessed net retirement of Rs8.6 billion during the period under review, before borrowing of Rs1.1 billion last fiscal. Fertiliser financing observed net retirement of Rs5.1 billion as compared to net retirement of Rs2.9 billion last year. Cotton financing witnessed net borrowing of Rs82.0 million as compared to net borrowing of Rs94.0 million last year. —