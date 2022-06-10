Agri credit up 0.5pc to Rs958.3bn in 9M

ISLAMABAD: The agricultural credit disbursement to farmers increased 0.5 percent to Rs958.3 billion during the first nine months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to Rs953.7 billion in the same period last year, says Economic Survey 2021-22.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), it says, has allocated the indicative agriculture credit disbursement targets of Rs1,700 billion for FY2022, which is 24.5 percent higher than last year’s disbursement of Rs1,366 billion.

Currently, 50 formal financial institutions are providing agriculture loans to the farming community. These include five major commercial banks, 14 medium-sized domestic private banks, five Islamic banks, two specialised banks (Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited & Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd), 11 microfinance banks besides 13 microfinance institutions, and rural support programmes.

During FY2022 (July-March), banks disbursed Rs958.3 billion, which is 56.4 percent of the overall annual target and 0.5 percent higher than the disbursement of Rs953.7 billion made during the same period last year.

Further, the outstanding portfolio of agricultural loans increased by Rs30.9 billion i.e., from Rs601.8 billion to Rs632.7 billion at end-March 2022 as compared to the same period last year. In terms of outreach, the number of outstanding borrowers reached 3.2 million in March 2022. The comparative disbursements of agriculture lending banks/institutions against their annual indicative targets during FY2022 (July-March).

Analysis of sector-wise disbursement reveals that out of the total disbursement of Rs958.3 billion, the farm sector received Rs474 billion (49.5 percent), while Rs484.3 billion (50.5 percent) was disbursed to non-farm sector during FY2022 (July-March). However, the farm credit data by land holdings reveals that Rs170.5 billion has been disbursed to the subsistence farm size, which witnessed 13.7 percent growth during the period.

Moreover, Rs66.2 billion was disbursed to economic farm size and Rs237.3 billion to the above economic farm size, witnessing a decline of 21.3 percent. Under the non-farm sector, agriculture lending institutions disbursed Rs128.2 billion to small farms with positive growth mainly due to credit off-take in non-farm sector activities, especially in livestock/dairy and meat sector.

Moreover, Rs356.0 billion was disbursed to large farms, a growth of 3.6 percent during FY2022 (July-March).