PTI added Rs19.4tr to public debt; per capita debt stands at Rs197,375

ISLAMABAD: The previous government led by PTI piled up Rs19.413 trillion in public debt bringing total burden to Rs44.36 trillion, which accelerated rupee devaluation and further hiked per capita debt level to Rs197,375.

Interestingly, public debt as a percent of the country’s GDP declined to 66.26 by the end of March 2022 (the level seen in FY2019), while by June 2021, it was 71.5 percent of the total volume of the economy.

Pakistan’s total public debt (domestic and external) was at Rs24.95 trillion by end of the fiscal year 2017-18, with the number ballooning to Rs44.366 trillion by March 2022 end, Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 revealed on Thursday.

In the first nine months of this outgoing fiscal, rupee devaluation against dollar was around 17 percent, which led to an increase of Rs2.3 trillion in the external debt volume.

During the PTI’s near four-year rule, domestic debt increased by Rs11.66 trillion to Rs28.076 trillion, and external debt increased by Rs7.753 trillion to Rs16.29 trillion or $88.765 billion now (with a conversion rate of Rs183.51/dollar). In dollars, the external public debt increased by $18.528 billion in a nearly four-year tenure.

The per capita debt burden has jumped up to Rs197,375 as the survey estimates Pakistan’s total population at 224.78 million.

Public debt as a percent of GDP stood at 79.7 percent the end of March 2022 against 87.6 percent of the total volume of the economy by the end of June 2021.

While comparing the performance of the PTI government on the debt accumulation front with the last two democratic governments, every successive government had piled up more debt than the previous administration.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s public debt has been piling up fast every year due to running huge fiscal deficits (a budget deficit). Since 2008, our debt has increased by over seven times.

When President Pervez Musharraf left the government, the total public debt was Rs6.127 trillion, whereas in 1999 when he took power, the debt was only Rs2.94 trillion. This shows an increase of 108 percent (or Rs3.187 trillion) in his nine-year tenure. The PPP-led government in its five-year tenure that ended in 2013 added to the public debt by Rs8.16 trillion (or 133.2 percent), with the total number swelling to Rs14.29 trillion.

Than Nawaz Sharif’s government in his five-year tenure further piled up Rs10.66 trillion debt on the nation and jacked it up to Rs24.95 trillion. Interestingly, Imran Khan’s government added Rs19.4 trillion debt on the nation in less than four years. Gross external loan disbursements were recorded at $12.779 billion during the first nine months of 2021-22. Disbursements from multilateral sources amounted to $4.929 billion and accounted for 39 percent of the total disbursements. The main contributors were Asian Development Bank (ADB), Islamic Development Bank, World Bank, and the IMF.

The disbursements from the IMF were part of ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, while inflows from ADB and World Bank were targeted towards energy, finance, and infrastructure development, and to address the pandemic repercussions.

Bilateral sources contributed $3.228 billion or 25 percent in total disbursements. Out of this, Saudi deposits amounted to $3.0 billion, disbursements through international bonds amounted to $2.0 billion; and commercial loans contributed $2.623 billion in total disbursements. These inflows were mostly taken for refinancing the existing commercial maturities.

PUBLIC DEBT SERVICING: On public debt servicing, (paying interest and principal amount) government spent Rs2.118 trillion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. This was 36.1 percent of the country’s revenues and 28.7 percent of current expenditures. In budget 2021-22, Rs3.06 trillion was estimated for this payment.

External public debt repayments were recorded at $8.139 billion during the first nine months of FY22 as compared with $5.148 billion during the same period last year. This increase in repayments is primarily due to the resumption of debt repayment to bilateral creditors in Q3 of FY22, which were deferred under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI); a $1.0 billion International Sukuk maturity in October 2021; and higher repayment of commercial loans maturities Interest payments were recorded at $1.297 billion during 9MFY22 as compared to $1.08 billion during the same period of the preceding year. The main factors which increased the external interest servicing during the ongoing fiscal year were the resumption of interest payments to bilateral creditors in Q3 FY22, which were deferred under DSSI; an increase in global interest rates; and higher interest servicing against commercial loan portfolio and eurobonds.