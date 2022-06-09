WAPDA, Army to play handball final

KARACHI: The country’s two strong teams WAPDA and Army set up final clash when they won their respective semi-finals of the National Men’s Handball Championship being held in Abbottabad.
In the pre-finals on Wednesday, WAPDA downed Punjab 41-24 while Army whipped Higher Education Commission (HEC) 50-29 to make it to the final which will be held on Thursday (today).
Before the final, the third-place game will be conducted between Punjab and HEC.
In the group matches on Tuesday, HEC whipped AJK 44-12 while KP crushed Gilgit Baltistan 45-3. WAPDA then routed AJK 46-5 while HEC demolished Gilgit Baltistan 57-11.
