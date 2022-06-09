Umair achieves 4th position in Asia under 15

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash player Umair Arif has achieved fourth position in Asia in the under 15 category, according to the latest rankings released by Asian Squash Federation.

However, Azan Ali, who won the Under-15 category event in the Qatar Open last month, retained his 9th position while Abdullah Nawaz went down to number 16th.

Meanwhile, Huzaifa Ibrahim retained his 5th position in the under-17 category but Hamza Khan went down to 6th.

In the under-13 category, Abdul Ahan Butt moved down to 11th position while Huzaifa Shahid went down to number 4 in the under-11 category.