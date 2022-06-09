Sindh Premier League on the Cards: Nasir

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that they are planning to organise Sindh Premier League soon.
He was speaking at the soft launch ceremony of the season 2 of Karachi Tape-ball Premier League at a local hotel here the other day.
“The SPL is similar to Kashmir Premier League to give a boost to cricket and we are organising a program soon in this regard,” said Nasir.
He said that they support KTPL at government level and to give due support to cricket the provincial government has cleared a number of playgrounds in the city that were illegally occupied.
