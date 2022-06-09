Head coach Aikman terms Hockey5s a dangerous format

ISLAMABAD: National team head coach Siegfried Aikman has said he was not a fan of Hockey5s, calling it a dangerous fun that has got nothing to do with original classic hockey.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Holland Wednesday where the head coach is on holidays these days, Aikman said that hockey5s format is far away from the spirit of the game.

“Admitted that it is meant for fans but the hockey5s format is far from the spirit of the game. It is a dangerous format as fears are there that in future it would result in injuries to the players as you need to have a go at goal from wherever you want. With the goal post just a shot away from you, every kind of hitting is expected from players. Thus, there is a greater fear of injuries to players.”

Aikman was unhappy with the Hockey5s tactics. “The beauty of the game is to show your skills, technique and tactics. There is no such thing in Hockey5s. It is just a fun game, aimed at attracting fans, rather improving the game’s standard.”

Aikman is due back on June 14 to take Commonwealth Games probables to Abbottabad’s PT School on a two-week physical training programme.

“Day after landing back in Pakistan, we have a plan to take the team to PT School in Abbottabad for physical training. Pakistan hockey team trainers plus the PT school instructors will be seen working on the players from June 16 to July 1. Our efforts would be to help players attain a level of fitness where they feel at ease throughout the 60 minutes of play. There should be no element of exhaustion throughout the course of play. I am hopeful the expert trainers would help players attain a level of fitness that is required for international sports.”

The national team head coach also wanted to improve the tactical angle as he admitted that Pakistani players had no knowledge of that element when he took over.

“Sadly, there is absolutely no concept of modern requirements in the game at club as well as at the grassroots level with the result that those earning a place in the national team hardly know anything about tactics. I have already started working on that and hopefully with a few more weeks of efforts, things would improve to a level where we can compete with the best.”

The head coach and majority of the national team’s players want to have their training camp for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Islamabad.

“Yes, I am interested that we should have our training in Islamabad but the board there is yet to confirm the venue. They say that there are some problems which need to be resolved, hence we are waiting for the final word from the authorities.”

The Bunda Stadium located in the PSB’s vicinity in Islamabad has got a new turf installed just recently. However, it is believed that the hostel facilities for players have yet to be confirmed.