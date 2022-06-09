Babar now fourth in Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam following his sensational batting form has claimed the fourth position in the latest Test rankings announced by ICC on Wednesday.
Babar has been elevated from fifth to the fourth spot in the latest rankings released by the ICC, as he surpassed New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson with a rating of 815 compared to the latter’s 806 ratings. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne remained at the top of the Test ’ rankings, followed by England’s Joe Root as Australia’s Steve Smith slipped to the third spot.
