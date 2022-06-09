Aaqib slams PCB over timing of Pak-WI series

LAHORE: Former pacer Aaqib Javed believes that the timings of the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series, which began Wednesday, is unfair for the players involved due to the hot weather.

Multan’s searing heat where temperatures could touch 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) will be a challenge, although to counter the blistering sun the matches will start late afternoon.

“Making players play in the hot weather of June is unfair. It’s difficult to play ODI matches in such a weather. We could have played T20Is instead,” said Javed.

“Three ODI matches in six days could have taken place at another time as well.

“Health advisory states that we should avoid going out in such a weather in order to avoid heat stroke,” he said. “Playing matches is particularly dangerous for fast bowlers. Meanwhile, batters will face difficulty when they play long innings,” he added.

Javed also said that “the series is not being played for quality cricket and points are the only thing that matters”.