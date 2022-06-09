Three ‘robbers’ killed while trying to flee after mugging

KARACHI: Three suspected robbers were killed by the police in Orangi Town in the wee hours of Thursday. According to initial reports, the suspects were trying to flee after mugging a citizen at gunpoint in Raees Amrohi Colony in Orangi Town Sector 11 1/2 when a patrolling police team reached the area and tried to intercept them.

The suspects, however, opened fire on the police and tried to escape under the cover of fire. As a result, a policeman and two passers-by were wounded.

In retaliation, the police also fired at the suspects, killing two of them. Meanwhile, the third suspect was caught by a crowd who beat him up to death. The suspects’ bodies and the injured cop and people were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the killed robbers were yet to be identified and they had seized their motorcycle and weapons. Further investigations are under way.