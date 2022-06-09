22 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Killa Saifullah

QUETTA: At least 22 people were killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Qasim Kakar confirmed.

DC Kakar said the passenger van was on its way to Zhob from Loralai district when it fell into a deep ravine at Akhtar Zai Adola, a hilltop near Zhob district.

Sixteen people were killed on the spot and six others succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, he said, adding that a critically-injured child had been shifted to Quetta for treatment. Ten men, five women and five children were among the 22 passengers who lost their lives, the DC said.

Due to the remoteness of the area, the administration faced difficulties in the rescue operation. The local administration tried its best to complete the rescue operation, he said. He said that emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of Killa Saifullah, and teams from Quetta have also been called in for the rescue operation.

DC Kakar said that almost all bodies have been brought to the District Headquarters Hospital, from where they will be shifted to their native towns. The district administration will provide free transport and a helpline has been established at Killa Saifullah DHQ Hospital for relatives of the deceased, he maintained.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief over the loss of lives. He prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the early recovery of injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide them the best possible medical facilities. The president also emphasised on measures to prevent such road accidents in future.