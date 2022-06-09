 
Thursday June 09, 2022
National

Naanbais demand new price for Roti

By Bureau report
June 09, 2022

PESHAWAR: Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naanbai Association and Amjuman Naanbai Association (Haqiqi group) staged a protest rally on Wednesday to urge the government to increase the price of roti or supply them with wheat flour at the cut-rate.

