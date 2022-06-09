ADSJ orders case against six persons including Hamza

Lahore: Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Bhinder on Wednesday issued orders to register a case against six persons including Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, chief secretary and DIG Operations on a petition moved by PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The court directed the CCPO Lahore to register the case and proceed as per law.The petition had alleged that before the PTI’s long march, the Samanabad DSP and SHO trespassed on the house of the petitioner and harassed his family members. Police personnel entered the house without permission and took the watchman hostage and harassed women. Police arrested Aslam’s brother Afzal Iqbal without any justification. The petitioner implored the court to register a case against Hamza Shehbaz, CS, DC Lahore, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and SP Iqbal Town. This is the third case of the same nature to be registered against Hamza.