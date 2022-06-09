 
Thursday June 09, 2022
Protest staged against power cuts in Mansehra

By Our Correspondent
June 09, 2022

MANSEHRA: The people here on Wednesday took to the streets to protest against the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding and blocked the Oghi-Mansehra road to traffic in the Maloga area on Wednesday.The protesters blocked the main road to traffic by setting old tyres on fire.

