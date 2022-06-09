Call for ban on swimming as boy drowns in Panjkora River

TIMERGARA: A 15-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the Panjkora River under the Balambat bridge here on Wednesday. Though the rescue personnel and locals gave a quick response, the life of the boy could not be saved. The place where the boy drowned is situated adjacent to the office and residence of the deputy commissioner of Lower Dir. Officials of rescue emergency and eyewitnesses said that although the rescue team responded within minutes after getting information about the incident, the life could not be saved and the body of Aziz (15), a resident of Timergara, was recovered from the river within 40 minutes of the incident.