Fapuasa to observe black day at Sindh’s varsities today

Karachi: The Sindh chapter of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) will observe a black day today in all public sector universities of province in solidarity with the Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers Association. In a statement, Fapuasa Sindh chapter General Secretary Dr Nasrullah Pirzada said the registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University had written a letter to police for lodging FIRs against around 15 faculty members, including female teachers, of the varsity. The teachers had the right to protest and no one should be allowed to threaten them, he said, adding that the varsity administration was clearly violating the fundamental rights of employees, and the Sindh government should take notice of the situation. Dr Pirzada said Fapuasa had decided to observe the black day at the state-run universities across the province on Friday. If the varsity registered FIRs against the teachers, the faculty members of all public sector universities would protest and suspend academic activities.