43pc people blame PTI for worsening economic plight

KARACHI: The IPOR opinion poll has found 43pc respondents complaining of adverse economic conditions during the PTI rule, while on the contrary, 33pc felt the economy had improved during that period. At the same time, 55pc respondents appealed to the incumbent government to bring inflation under control.

The IPOR conducted a survey on the economic conditions from May 24 to June 3 and solicited opinion from over 2,000 people from 79 districts of the country. According to the findings of the survey, 43pc slammed the three-year PTI rule for its inability to control inflation and for mounting economic problems. On the contrary, 33pc respondents felt the economy had improved during the PTI’s tenure. Against this, 21pc said they experienced no change in the period. As many as 55pc respondents appealed to the incumbent government to bring inflation under control, seven pc poverty, seven per cent increasing unemployment, six pc loadshedding, six pc bad economy, three pc increase in fuel prices, three pc corruption, three pc political instability, 2pc availability of potable water, one pc non-availability of educational facilities, one pc declared holding elections as a critical issue, one pc raised different other issues, while another one pc said they could not come up with issues that need immediate attention.