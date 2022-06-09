9kg charas seized, 22 outlaws held

MARDAN: Nine drug peddlers were arrested and 9kg charas seized from them while 13 proclaimed offenders were arrested with arms during separate raids.
Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Irfanullah said that during raids, the cops arrested nine drug pushers identified as Mohsin, Abdullah, Abbas, Shehzad Gul, Awais, Imran, Tariq Zada and Behram.
He said the people should blow the whistle on drug pushers so that the police can take action to eliminate smuggling. “Drugs must be eliminated as it not only endangers today’s folks but also threatens the coming generations,” he added.
In separate raids, the cops arrested 13 proclaimed offenders along with three accomplices, while another 25 persons were booked for keeping unlicensed weapons. During the raids, the police also seized nine rifles, two guns, and 24 pistols along with bullets.
