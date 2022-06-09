Suspect killed while on way to court

PESHAWAR: A suspect was killed in the Badaber area on Wednesday while being taken to a court for a hearing.

Police said one Hastam, who was wanted to police for allegedly facilitating a proclaimed offender, was on his way to court for an extension of his bail before arrest when armed men opened fire on him. He died on the spot while the accused escaped.

In another incident, the Phandu police foiled an attack on an accused who was being taken to court by the police. The cops said one Noor Islam was being taken to a court for a hearing when his rival Hazrat Ali allegedly opened fire on him. Police, however, protected the accused and arrested the attacker.

In another incident in Sarband, a proclaimed offender allegedly injured himself with a knife when police raided his house to arrest him. The injured person was shifted to a hospital.