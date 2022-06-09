LRH admin accused of corruption and mismanagement

PESHAWAR: Office-bearers of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) have expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and asked the authorities to take notice and save the future of the KP’s biggest public sector hospital where patient care is deteriorating with each passing day.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the young doctors, Dr Faisal, alleged that corruption was at its peak at the hospital and a recent report had unveiled the misappropriation and irregularities worth Rs560 million.

In the presence of other young doctors, the spokesperson alleged that the blue-eyed person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nowshera Burki, was running the affairs of the main hospital on his own and all other officers were helpless.

He alleged that Burki was handing over contracts to his own people and the recent audit report had unveiled corruption in the purchase of various items for the hospital. The spokesperson alleged that the price of the choice had been fixed and the associates, hospital director and secretary for the Board of Governors were directly involved.

He said the inquiry had been conducted on the directives of Burki but still no one could implement any decision in this regard. Dr Faisal said that immoral activities had also earned a bad name for the hospital on social media and were casting negative effects on the patients and attendants.

He alleged that 70 professors and doctors had left the LRH due to the mismanagement there. The young doctors’ representative alleged huge corruption had been reported in the coronavirus fund.

He said it was astonishing that those involved in the corruption were assigned important responsibilities at the hospital instead of taking action against them.

Dr Faisal said the hospital administration had blocked the entry of the young doctors into the hostel, without any legal justification.

He asked the chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and the KP chief minister to take action and save the hospital from destruction.