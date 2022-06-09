Lawyers-civil servants standoff continues

PESHAWAR: The tension between the lawyers and civil servants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued on Wednesday.

The lawyers announced to continue the strike till the end of the week after which more decisions would be taken. The lawyer bodies also suspended the membership of an advocate for appearing in a court in violation of the strike. On the other hand, the All Pakistan PMS Officers Association said the KP government had yet to ensure the protection to the civil servants. “The principal seat was attacked and vandalized, yet no arrests have been made so far. In case of non-protection for the future and letting go the incident, writ of the state will be compromised, further resulting in in social disorder,” stated a press release.