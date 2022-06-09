Lawyers-civil servants standoff continues

PESHAWAR: The tension between the lawyers and civil servants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued on Wednesday.
The lawyers announced to continue the strike till the end of the week after which more decisions would be taken. The lawyer bodies also suspended the membership of an advocate for appearing in a court in violation of the strike. On the other hand, the All Pakistan PMS Officers Association said the KP government had yet to ensure the protection to the civil servants. “The principal seat was attacked and vandalized, yet no arrests have been made so far. In case of non-protection for the future and letting go the incident, writ of the state will be compromised, further resulting in in social disorder,” stated a press release.
PESHAWAR: Office-bearers of the Young Doctors Association have expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of...
HARIPUR: A former candidate for Haripur’s National Assembly seat here on Wednesday succumbed to bullet wounds at the...
PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan on...
PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General Hamid Reza Qumi on Wednesday said Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan should promote...
PESHAWAR: The Integrated Tourism Zones project is a milestone for the tourism sector as it will increase the inflow...
MARDAN: Nine drug peddlers were arrested and 9kg charas seized from them while 13 proclaimed offenders were arrested...
Comments