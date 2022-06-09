‘How’: The making of a music video

“We’re one but we’re not the same/We get to carry each other.” –‘One’ by U2

Jannat Sohail Aziz, who has adopted the stage name Wooly and the Uke, is one of the most exciting artists from Pakistan. Releasing an album called Rebirth: These Days in 2022 after a series of singles, it is a privilege to hear some demos from the unreleased album. Not an ordinary artist, her songs can be unsettling and sparse and yet, they’re also presented in an ethereal voice, employing such conviction and emotions that it is easy to get lost in her music.

Based in Berlin, the audio-visual artist reinventing herself, both musically and visually, is creating music that offers solace and observations of both home and beyond in an extraordinary fashion.

Apart from her first single ‘How’ from the upcoming album, she has also unveiled the second song called ‘These Days’ [ft. Glitch Bird).

The full-length album has been engineered by John Mark Nelson - who also worked with Taylor Swift and engineered her album, Red (Taylor’s version).

However, the music video of ‘How’ is something that reflects Southasian tradition and is so very compelling that a discussion on its intricacies and context felt much needed.

Speaking to Instep from Berlin, Wooly and the Uke was kind enough to explain its context.

Directed by Jannat Sohail Aziz (Wooly), it features names such as director-actor Sarmad Khoosat and Adeel Afzal (Kamli, Parizaad).

As Sarmad Khoosat, and the cast and crew of Kamli bask in the acclaim for their collective effort, Jannat Sohail Aziz, as director, explained just how the arresting music video of ‘How’ was conjured. “This music video is portraying a dinner table, a supper kind of reference as a performance stage,” she began. “I feel like in our households and traditional mindset, a dinner table is where people come to act - no matter its family or far-away relatives. Everybody is acting in a kind of constant stage of inward and outward.”

She further noted, “The insides come out and we swallow and we kind of smack somebody with that, like melting and dissolving and coming back up again.”

“As far as the table, I feel like everyone is performing there. The father figure starts the clock (in the music video) in the beginning and it represents this theatre that’s about to begin. The father figure (played by Sarmad Khoosat) often in our society is the epitome of patriarchy, the person who has unresolved traumas carried on to the family. He starts the circus and he takes pride in the fact that he gets to start the key.

“One of the sons on the dinner table is Adeel Afzal. There are three brothers in total. In the context of the music video, I was thinking about unresolved traumas, the line of projection that carries out in our families. I thought a lot about how if someone is outwardly being whatever they want to be inwardly, they’re singled out.”

The narrative, according to Jannat (Wooly) is within the dinner table. “There is a family and there’s a girl who feels very otherly. She’s quiet and she’s happy being subtracted from that narrative. There is a brother (Adeel) who is a sympathetic brother; he’s someone who can quietly relate to you and support you. But at the same time, they (brothers) are very scared of what the society thinks of them.

“To want to be the perfect son, they are very timid and shy. They don’t really have the guts to support somebody and the minute someone really starts to rely on them, they abandon them. And then they’re married to somebody who is very disconnected from them.

In our society, parents sometime marry you to people who are perfect for you like an arranged marriage.”

On paper, they seem complementary and offer financial support and stereotypical beauty. “But there is no connection between those people,” as we see in the music video.

“The very scary part is that in such a link both are very satisfied with what’s happened. The character played by Moiz (another brother) is the most toxic son who takes all the masculinity to impress the father. There is a lot of validation coming from that. He faces a lot of contradictions within himself and instead of accepting that, he tries to suppress it and fill that gap up with validation from his father.

A younger brother is always in the corner, observing and his body language is almost psychotic. ‘My older brother is treated so well because of the masculinity that I want to mimic that’.”

“To cut a long story short, it’s about if I act a certain way even though I don’t want to and am dying inside; everybody is essentially following BS because they feel the BS makes the other person happy. It talks about human creatures who are always looking for someone’s validation. The girl, in the end, who stops the pendulum and it represents the BS (tick-tock) and she goes back into her head alone, everything is gone and she takes a breath as if you’re drowning and you come out of water after a long time for a breath.”

If you’ve missed this music video in a time of content overload, find it and watch it and then watch it again. This is among the best, reflective, provoking music videos we’ encountered and given the velocity of music releases, that’s really saying something. Plus, the song ‘How’ is rather beautiful.