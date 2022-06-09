Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

BEIRUT: Rescue teams scrambled to douse a massive blaze in Lebanon’s largest pine forest on Wednesday that authorities said could be deliberate, as the country braced for another summer of fires.

The fire in the northern Dinniyeh region broke out on Tuesday night, prompting the army and volunteer firefighters to intervene to try to salvage one of the Middle East’s lushest pine forests. The army on Wednesday said it dispatched helicopters but it was still struggling to contain the fire, hours after it started. "Unfortunately, the forest fire season starts at the Batramaz forest in Dinniyeh," said Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.