Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

BEIRUT: Rescue teams scrambled to douse a massive blaze in Lebanon’s largest pine forest on Wednesday that authorities said could be deliberate, as the country braced for another summer of fires.
The fire in the northern Dinniyeh region broke out on Tuesday night, prompting the army and volunteer firefighters to intervene to try to salvage one of the Middle East’s lushest pine forests. The army on Wednesday said it dispatched helicopters but it was still struggling to contain the fire, hours after it started. "Unfortunately, the forest fire season starts at the Batramaz forest in Dinniyeh," said Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.
LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought on Wednesday to get back on the policy front foot, but was...
JAIPUR, India: Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Wednesday urged Lebanon to speed up negotiations on its disputed maritime border ahead of...
BEIJING: China will offer citizens as much as $15,000 in cash for reporting threats to "national security", state...
WASHINGTON: The United States will phase out single-use plastics in national parks and other public lands over the...
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday disconnected some of the UN atomic watchdog’s cameras monitoring its nuclear sites, its...
Comments