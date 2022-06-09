Police arrest BJP leader for anti-Muslim comments

LUCKNOW:Police in northern India arrested a youth leader from the Hindu nationalist ruling party for posting anti-Muslim comments on social media after derogatory remarks by another party official about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) led to a diplomatic furore, officials said on Wednesday.
Harshit Srivastava, a youth leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, was arrested in Kanpur city following communal tensions last week during a protest by Muslims to denounce the anti-Islam comments.
"We arrested the local politician for making inflammatory remarks against Muslims," said Prashant Kumar, a senior police official.
